Ending QA community events, for now

Hello everyone,

We have an important announcement to make today, regarding the future of the Testday and Bugday community events we have been holding for our desktop product.

The state of things

QMO events have been around for several years now, with many loyal Mozilla contributors engaged in various types of manual testing activities– some centered around verification of bug fixes, others on trying out exciting new features or significant changes made to the browser’s core ones. The feedback we received through them, during the Nightly and Beta phases, helped us ship polished products with each iteration, and it’s something that we’re very grateful for.

We also feel that we could do more with the Testday and Bugday events. Their format has remained unchanged since we introduced them and the lack of a fresh new take on these events is now more noticeable than ever, as the overall interest in them has been dialing down for the past couple of years.

We think it’s time to take a step back, review things and think about new ways to engage the community going forward.

Goodbye, for now

Starting 2020, we are going to take some time to figure out what our next plans are. Test Days and Bugdays will be paused as a result, but we do plan to hold a final Testday this year, on December 20– we hope to see all of you there!

As we move forward, the #qa IRC channel will remain the best way to connect with us, so don’t hesitate to drop by and say hi. You’ll still be able to contribute towards bug fix verification by looking at bugs with the [good first verify] keyword.

Thank you all for your passion, loyalty and dedication to Firefox! As always, it’s inspiring to work with such amazing people!