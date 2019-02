Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday February 15th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 66 Beta 8.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: gaby2300, Priyadharshini A and Aishwarya Narasimhan.

Results:

– several test cases executed for “Storage Access API/Cookie Restrictions” .

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂