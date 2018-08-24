Firefox DevEdition 62 Beta 18 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday August 17th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox DevEdition 62 Beta 18.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Gabriela Montagu.

From India team: Aishwarya Narasimhan, Mohammed Bawas, Amirtha Venkataramani, Ranjith, Showkath Begum J.

The team from Bangladesh skipped this test day event since they celebrated Eid festival.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Activity Stream, React Animation Inspector and Toolbars & Window Controls features.

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂