Firefox 61 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – May 18th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 61 Beta 6.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: gaby2300, Michal, micde, Jarrod Michell, Petri Pollanen, Thomas Brooks.

From India team: Aishwarya Narasimhan, Mohamed Bawas, Surentharan and Suren, amirthavenkat, krish.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Accessibility Inspector: Developer Tools, Audio Context using sampleRate and Web Compatibility.

– 1 bug verified: 1449200

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!