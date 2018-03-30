Firefox 60 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians,
Last Friday, March 23rd we held a Testday event, for Firefox 60 Beta 6.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place!
From India team: Surentharan R.A and Suren, Aditya Anand, Baranitharan, ILANKHATIR, Nivetha and Fahima Zulfath A.
From Bangladesh team: Rezaul Huque Nayeem, Mehedi Shuvo Khan, Mihika, MD.AL- Imran, Irfan, Moynul, Naymul, Shihan Sanvir, Rakin Asef, Rahik Tamim, MD Saddam Hossain Sadi, Alid Hasan Akash, Shomitro Kumar Ghosh Bishal, Rakibul Yeasin and Khan Janny.
Other great mozillians: Catalin Sasca.
Results:
- several test cases executed for Fluent Migration of Preferences feature;
- 1 new issue logged by Fahima Zulfath A – Bug 1449208
Thank you all for another successful testday event!
Keep up the good work guys! 😉
