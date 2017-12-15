Firefox DeveloperEdition 58 Beta 12 Testday, December 22nd

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to announce that Friday, December 22nd, we are organizing Firefox 58 Beta 12 Testday. We will be focusing our testing on Graphics and Web Compatibility. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Please note that the contribution deadline for this Testday is 27th of December!

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!