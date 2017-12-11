Firefox 58 Beta 10 Testday Results

Hello everyone,

Last Friday – December 8th – we held a Testday event, for Firefox 58 Beta 10.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place!

From India team: Mohammed Adam, Surentharan.R.A, B.Krishnaveni, Aishwarya Narasimhan, Nagarajan Rajamanickam, Baranitharan, Fahima Zulfath, Andal_Narasimhan, Amit Kumar Singh.

From Bangladesh team: Rezaul Huque Nayeem, Tanvir Mazharul, Tanvir Rahman, Maruf Rahman, Sontus Chandra Anik.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Media Recorder Refactor and Tabbed Browser;

– 4 bugs verified: 1393237, 1399397, 1403593, and 1405319;

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!