Firefox 58 Beta 3 Testday Results

As you may already know, last Friday – November 17th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 58 Beta 3.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place!

From India team: Surentharan.R.A, Nagarajan Rajamanickam, Baranitharan, Fahima Zulfath, Aishwarya Narasimhan.

From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Md.Rahimul Islam, Md Maruf Hasan Hridoy, Tanvir Mazharul, Maruf Rahman, Sajedul Islam, Iftekher Alam, Mizanur Rahman Rony, Anika Alam, Forhad Hossain, Ratul Islam.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Web Compatibility and Tabbed Browser;

– 3 bugs verified: 1378111, 1415728 and 1413758;

– 1 new bug filed: 1418588.

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!