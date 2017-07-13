Firefox Developer Edition 55 Beta 11 Testday, July 21st

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, July 21st, we are organizing Firefox Developer Edition 55 Beta 11 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on the following features: Screenshots, Simhutdown Video Decoder and Customization.

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!