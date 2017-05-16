Firefox 54 Beta 7 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday – May 12th – we held a Testday event, for Firefox 54 Beta 7.
Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – Gabi Cheta, Ilse Macías, Juliano Naves, Athira Appu, Avinash Sharma, Iryna Thompson.
From India team: Surentharan R.A, Fahima Zulfath, Baranitharan.M, Sriram, vignesh kumar.
Results:
– several test cases executed for the Net Monitor MVP and Firefox Screenshots features;
– 3 new bugs filed: 1364771, 1364773, 1364790.
Again thanks for another successful testday! 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
No responses yet
Post a comment