Firefox 54 Beta 7 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – May 12th – we held a Testday event, for Firefox 54 Beta 7.

Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – Gabi Cheta, Ilse Macías, Juliano Naves, Athira Appu, Avinash Sharma, Iryna Thompson.

From India team: Surentharan R.A, Fahima Zulfath, Baranitharan.M, Sriram, vignesh kumar.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the Net Monitor MVP and Firefox Screenshots features;

– 3 new bugs filed: 1364771, 1364773, 1364790.

Again thanks for another successful testday! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!