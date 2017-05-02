Firefox 54 Beta 3 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – April 28th – we held a Testday event, for Firefox 54 Beta 3.

Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – Yunito, Jadenkore, Athira Appu, newtester_athi and Surentharan R.A.

From Bangladesh team: Mohammad Maruf Islam, Nazir Ahmed Sabbir | NaSb, Raihan Ali, Tanvir Rahman, Sajedul Islam, Md. Almas Hossain, Saheda Reza Antora, Anika Alam, Iftekher Alam, Sajal Ahmed, Roman Syed, Foysal Ahmed, Sauradeep Dutta, Jobayer Ahmed Mickey, Maruf Rahman, Md. Tarikul Islam Oashi, Kazi Ashraf Hossain, Md. Mujtaba Asif, Sayed Mahmud, Shah Md. Rifat, Rezwana Islam Ria, MD. Ariful Islam Saikat, Kazi Nuzhat Tasnem, Nusrat Jahan, Hasibul Hasan Shanto, Humayra Khanum, Niaz Bhuiyan Asif, Md. Majedul Islam, Farhadur Raja Fahim, Saima Sharleen.

From India team: Surentharan R.A, Baranitharan, Rajesh, Fahima Zulfath A, Saurabh Shubham, Vinothini.K, Balaji, Monesh B, Nagaraj V, Gunapathi.S, ASWINI PRIYA V, subash, Kavya.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the Net Monitor MVP and Download Panel UX Redesign features.

Thanks everyone for another successful testday! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!