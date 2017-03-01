Special bug verification event for Firefox 52 – a success with the help of the QA Community!

Hello Mozillians!

Last week, the Release QA Team (Firefox for Desktop) reached out to a few people from the QA Community and asked for help on a very specific list of bug fixes that would make the team more confident about the quality of Firefox 52.0, if successfully verified.

The following contributors were hand picked based on their consistent and reliable performance during Bug Verification Days: Maruf Rahman, Md.Majedul isalm, Kazi Nuzhat Tasnem, Azmina, Saheda Reza, Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Sajedul Islam, Tanvir Rahman and Hossain Al Ikram.

It gives me great pleasure to extend my warmest congratulations to each and every one of them, on behalf of the entire Release QA Team. Thank you and we all hope that you’ll be willing to repeat this exercise again, soon.

Keep up the good work guys!

Mihai Boldan, QA Community Mentor

Firefox for Desktop, Release QA Team