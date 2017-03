Extra Testday event hold by Mozilla Tamilnadu community

Hello Mozillians,

This week, Mozilla community from Tamilnadu organized and held a Testday event in various campus clubs from their region.

I just wanted to thank you all for taking part in this. With the community help, Mozilla is improving every day.

Several test cases were executed for the WebM Alpha, Reader Mode Displays Estimate Reading Time and Quantum – Compositor Process features.

Many thanks to Prasanth P, Surentharan R A, Monesh, Subash, Rohit R, @varun1102, Akksaya, Roshini, Swathika, Suvetha Sri, Bhava, aiswarya.M, Aishvarya, Divya, Arpana, Nivetha, Vallikannu, Pavithra Roselin, Suryakala, prakathi, Bhargavi.G, Vignesh.R, Meganisha.B, Aishwarya.k, harshini.k, Rajesh, Krithika Sowbarnika, harini shilpa, Dhinesh kumar, KAVIPRIYA.S, HARITHA K SANKARI, Nagaraj V, abarna, Sankararaman, Harismitaa R K, Kavya, Monesh, Harini, Vignesh, Anushri, Vishnu Priya, Subash.M, Vinothini K, Pavithra R.

Keep up the good work!

Mihai Boldan, QA Community Mentor

Firefox for Desktop, Release QA Team