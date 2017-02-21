Firefox 52 Beta 7 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – February 17th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 52 Beta 7.

Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – P.Avinash Sharma, Vuyisile Ndlovu, Athira Ananth, Ilse Macías and Iryna Thompson, Surentharan R.A., Subash.M, vinothini.k, R.krithika sowbarnika, Dhinesh Kumar, Fahima Zulfath A, Nagaraj.V, A.Kavipriya, Rajesh, varun tiwari, Pavithra.R, Vishnu Priya, Paarttipaabhalaji, Kavya, Sankararaman and Baranitharan.

From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Maruf Rahman, Md.Majedul islam, Md. Raihan Ali, Sabrina joadder silva, Afia Anjum Preety, Rezwana Islam Ria, Rayhan, Md. Mujtaba Asif, Anmona Mamun Monisha, Wasik Ahmed, Sajedul Islam, Forhad Hossain, Asif Mahmud Rony, Md Rakibul Islam.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the Graphics.

– 5 bugs verified: 637311, 1111599, 1311096, 1292629, 1215856.

– 2 new bugs filed: 1298395, 1340883.

Again thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!