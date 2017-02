Firefox 52 Beta 3 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – February 3rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 52 Beta 3.

Thank you all for helping us making Mozilla a better place – Surentharan.R.A, P.Avinash Sharma, Athira Ananth, Vuyisile Ndlovu, Suba Narayanan, Paul Graphonium.

From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, MD.Majedul Islam, Kazi Nuzhat Tasnem, Saima Sharleen, Md.Rahimul Islam, Md. Raihan Ali, Md Rakibul Islam, Md. Almas Hossain, Rayhan Hossen, Anmona Mamun Monisha, Sayed Ibn Masud, Sajedul Islam, Ahmed Safa, Abid Rahman, Hasibul Hasan Shanto, Rezwana Islam Ria, Mahsanul Islam Nirjhor, Akash, Toki Yasir, Tanvir Rahman.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the DTMF support, Screen Sharing and <select> drop-down improvements features

– 6 bugs verified: 1311795, 1336411, 1299428, 1316266, 1327155, 1327972

– 7 new bugs filed: 1336725, 1336723, 1336717, 1336721, 1336941, 1336933, 1336938

Again thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!