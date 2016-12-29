Firefox 51 Beta 12 Testday

Hello Mozillians,

Let’s start this new year properly! We will have another beta testday, Firefox 51 beta 12 next Friday, 6th January. We will be focusing our testing on WebGL 2.0, Zoom Indicator and Flash support (New version of flash in Linux – 24) features. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

See you on the first Friday from 2017! Have a happy new year!