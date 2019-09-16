Firefox 70 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, Friday, September 13th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 70 Beta 6.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Gabriela (gaby2300), Dan Caseley (Fishbowler) and Aishwarya Narasimhan!

Result: Several test cases were executed for Protection Report and Privacy Panel UI Updates.

Thanks for another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO.

We will make announcements as soon as something shows up!