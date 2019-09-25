Firefox 70 Beta 10 Testday, September 27th

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, September 27th, we are organizing Firefox 70 Beta 10 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on: Password Manager.

Check out the detailed instructions via this gdoc.

*Note that this events are no longer held on etherpad docs since public.etherpad-mozilla.org was disabled.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!