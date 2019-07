Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – July 19th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox Nightly 70.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: gaby2300, maria plachkova and Fernando noelonassis.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Fission.

– 1 bug verified: 1564267

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!