Firefox 68 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday May 31st – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 68 Beta 6.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rockstarprem007, Mohamed Bawas, Aishwarya Narasimhan and Aishu, noelonassis!

Result: Several test cases were executed for: Activity Stream and Pin Firefox shortcut to taskbar for Windows 10.

Thanks for another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO.

We will make announcements as soon as something shows up!