Firefox 68 Beta 10 Testday Results

Cornel Ionce

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know,  Friday June 14th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 68 Beta 10.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Fernando, noelonassis !

Result: Several test cases were executed for: Sync & Firefox Account and Browser notifications & prompts.

Thanks for another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO.
We will make announcements as soon as something shows up!

