Firefox 67 Beta 16 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday May 3rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 16.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rok Žerdin, Fernando Espinoza, Kamila Kamciatek.

Result: Several test cases were executed for: Track Changes M2 & WebExtensions compatibility & support.

Thanks for another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO. We will make announcements as soon as something shows up!