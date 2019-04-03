Firefox 67 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday March 29th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 6.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: amirtha V, Shanthi Priya G, Rok Žerdin, Aishwarya Narasimhan, Mohamed Bawas.
From Mozilla Bangladesh Community:
Results:
– 2 bugs verified: 1540097, 1531658.
– several test cases executed for:.
Thanks for yet another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO, we will make announcements as soon as somethings shows up!
