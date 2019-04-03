Firefox 67 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday March 29th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 6.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: amirtha V, Shanthi Priya G, Rok Žerdin, Aishwarya Narasimhan, Mohamed Bawas.

From Mozilla Bangladesh Community: Maruf Rahman, Sayed Ibn Masud, Reazul Islam.

Results:

– 2 bugs verified: 1540097, 1531658.

– several test cases executed for: Anti-tracking (Fingerprinting and Cryptominers) and Media playback & support.

Thanks for yet another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO, we will make announcements as soon as somethings shows up!