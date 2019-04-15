Firefox 67 Beta 10 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday April 12th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 10.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rok Žerdin, noelonassis, gaby2300, Kamila kamciatek

From Mozilla Bangladesh Community: Sayed Ibn Masud, Md.Rahimul Islam, Shah Yashfique Bhuian, Maruf Rahman, Niyaz Bin Hashem, Md. Almas Hossain, Ummay hany eiti, Kazi Ashraf Hossain.

Results:

– 2 bugs verified: 1522078, 1522237.

– 1 bug triaged: 1544069

– several test cases executed for: Graphics compatibility & support and Session Restore.

Thanks for yet another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO, we will make announcements as soon as somethings shows up!