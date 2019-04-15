Firefox 67 Beta 10 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday April 12th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 67 Beta 10.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Rok Žerdin, noelonassis, gaby2300, Kamila kamciatek
From Mozilla Bangladesh Community: Sayed Ibn Masud
Results:
– 2 bugs verified: 1522078, 1522237.
– 1 bug triaged: 1544069
– several test cases executed for: Graphics compatibility & support and Session Restore.
Thanks for yet another awesome testday, we appreciate your contribution 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, keep an eye on QMO, we will make announcements as soon as somethings shows up!
