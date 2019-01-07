Firefox 65 Beta 10 Testday, January 11th

Bogdan Maris

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, January 11th, we are organizing Firefox 65 Beta 10 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on:  Firefox Monitor, Content Blocking and Find Toolbar. 

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!

