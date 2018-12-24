Firefox 65 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday December 21st – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 65 Beta 6.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: priyadharshini A.

From the Bangladesh team: Sayed Ibn Masud, Osman Noyon, Alamin Shikder, Farhan Sadik Galib, Tanjia Akter Kona, Hossain Al Ikram, Basirul Fahad, Md. Majedul Islam, Sajedul Islam, Maruf Rahman and Forhad Hossain.

From the India team: Mohammed Adam and Adam24, Mohamed Bawas, Aishwarya Narasimhan@Aishwarya, Showkath begum.J and priyadharshini A.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the <notificationbox> & <notification> changes and Update Directory;

– bugs verified: 1501161, 1509277, 1511751, 1504268, 1501992, 1315509, 1510734, 1511954, 1509711, 1509889, 1511074, 1510734, 1506114, 1505801, 1450973, 1509889, 1511954, 1315509, 1501992, 1512047, 1237076;

– bugs confirmed: 1515995, 1515906;

– bug filled: 1516124;

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂