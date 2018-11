Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday November 23th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 64 Beta 12.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Gabriela, Kamila kamciatek, Amirtha V and Priyadharshini A.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the Multi-select tabs and Widevine CDM features. During this session, 3 new issues were reported!

– bugs verified: 1495081, 148837 and 1483591

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂