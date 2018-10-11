DevEdition 63 Beta 14 Testday, October 12th

Cornel Ionce

0

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, October 12th, we are organizing Firefox 63 Beta 14 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on: Flash Compatibility and  Block Autoplay V2.

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!

No responses yet

Post a comment

Post Your Comment