Hello Mozillians!



As you may already know, last Friday September 28th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 63 Beta 10.



Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place!



From India team: Shweta Bhat, Amirtha .V, Monisha .R,

From Bangladesh team: Maruf Rahman



Results:



– several test cases executed for the Customize and Font UI features;

– bugs verified: 1475025, 1482476, 1473044;



Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂