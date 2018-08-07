Firefox 62 Beta 14 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday August 3rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 62 Beta 14.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Gabriela Montagu.
From India team: Surentharan.R.A, Amirthavenkataramani, showkath begum and R.Monisha.
From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Kazi Ashraf Hossain and Maruf Rahman.
Results:
– several test cases executed for Pocket, Customization and Bookmarks.
– 1 bug verified: 1441465.
Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂
