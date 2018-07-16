Firefox 62 Beta 8 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday July 13th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 62 Beta 8.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Douglas, rs and yaros.

From India team: Abhishek Haridass, amirtha venkataramani, Aishwarya Narasimhan, kesavamoorthy, Monisha.R and Mohammed Bawas.

From Bangladesh team: Hossain Al Ikram, Maruf Rahman, Tanvir Rahman, Moinul Haq, Kazi Ashraf Hossain, Yasin Hossain Rakib, Tanvir Mazharul, Nazmul Islam, Syed Irfan Hossain, H.M Sadman Amin, Md.Majedul islam, Sajedul Islam, Dola Mondal, Md. Raihan Ali, MIM AHMED JOY, MD Mizanur Rahman Rony and Tanzina Tonny,

Results:

– several test cases executed for 3-Pane Inspector, React animation inspector and Web Compatibility.

– 3 bugs verified: 1462469, 1464536, 1462469.

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂