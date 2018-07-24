Firefox 62 Beta 14 Testday, August 3rd

Greetings Mozillians!

We are happy to let you know that Friday, August 3rd, we are organizing Firefox 62 Beta 14 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on Pocket, Customization and Bookmarks features. We will also have fixed bugs verification and unconfirmed bugs triage ongoing.

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!