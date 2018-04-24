Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – April 20th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: gaby2300, micde, Jarrod Michell, Thomas Brooks.

From India team: Surentharan.R.A and Suren, Fahima Zulfath.

From Bangladesh team: Tanvir Rahman, Saddam Hossain, Maruf Rahman, Md. Raihan Ali, Tanvir Mazharul, Nazmul Hossain, Moniruzzaman, Rakibul Yeasin Totul, Mizanur Rahman Rony, Sajedul Islam, Nayeem Nazmul, Saddam Hossain, Rubayet Hossain, Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Saheda Reza Antora.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Search Suggestions, Site Storage Redesign UI and Web Compatibility.

– 7 bugs verified: 1430672, 1441825, 1439371, 1424880, 1438696, 1439841, 1437890

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!