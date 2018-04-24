Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday – April 20th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: gaby2300, micde,
From India team: Surentharan.R.A and Suren, Fahima Zulfath.
From Bangladesh team:
Results:
– several test cases executed for Search Suggestions, Site Storage Redesign UI and Web Compatibility.
– 7 bugs verified: 1430672, 1441825, 1439371, 1424880, 1438696, 1439841, 1437890
Thanks for another successful testday 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
