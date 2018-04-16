Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14, April 20th

Hello Mozillians,
We are happy to let you know that Friday, April 20th, we are organizing Firefox DevEdition 60 Beta 14 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on: Search Suggestions, Site Storage Redesign UI and Web Compatibility.
Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad .
No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.
Join us and help us make Firefox better!
See you on Friday!
