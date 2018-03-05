Firefox 59 Beta 14 DevEdition Testday Results

Hi everyone,
Friday 2nd of March we held 59.0b14 DevEdition testday.
Thank you Iryna Thompson, Adam24 and Logicoma for making Mozilla a better place.
Thank you India community: Surentharan R.A and SurenVino,
Fahima Zulfath A, Ajay Sharvesh, Aishwarya Narasimhan.
Results:
- several test cases executed for Toolbars & window controls and Default & custom theme support
- one new bug reported: 1442754
- 3 bugs verified: 1427595 , 1413051, 1419336
Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
