Firefox 59 Beta 6 Testday Results

Petruta Rasa

0

Hello everyone,

As you may already know, last Friday – February 2nd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 59 Beta 6.

Thank you Adam, Nilam and Gabriela for helping us make Mozilla a better place.

From India QA Community team: Mohammed Adam, Aishwarya,  Fahima Zulfath A. and  Surentharan.R.A.

Results:
– several test cases executed for Form Autofill V2  and  Firefox address bar search suggestions features.

– 2 bugs verified: 10386951115976

– 1 new bug filed: 1435590.

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!

No responses yet

Post a comment

Post Your Comment