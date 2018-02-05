Firefox 59 Beta 6 Testday Results

Hello everyone,
As you may already know, last Friday – February 2nd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 59 Beta 6.
Thank you Adam, Nilam and Gabriela for helping us make Mozilla a better place.
From India QA Community team: Mohammed Adam, Aishwarya, Fahima Zulfath A. and Surentharan.R.A.
Results:
– several test cases executed for Form Autofill V2 and Firefox address bar search suggestions features.
– 2 bugs verified: 1038695, 1115976
– 1 new bug filed: 1435590.
Thanks for another successful testday 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
