Firefox 59 Beta 14 DevEdition Testday, March 2nd

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, 2nd of March, we are organizing Firefox 59 .0b14 DevEdition Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on the following features: Toolbars & window controls and Default & custom theme support.

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!