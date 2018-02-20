Firefox 59 Beta 10 Testday Results

Hello everyone,

As you may already know, last Friday – February 16nd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 59 Beta 10.

Thank you Mohammed Adam, Abhishek Haridass, Fahima Zulfath A. and Surentharan.R.A. from India QA Community team for helping us make Mozilla a better place.

And special thanks go to the Bangladesh QA Community team for making such a great job and participating in such a large number. These are all the participants: Syed Tanvir, Tanvir Mazharu, Sayed Ibn MAsud, Anika Alam, Anamul Hasan, Kazi Ashraf Hossain, Arif, Neaous sharif, Hasibul Hasan Shanto, Hasibul Hasan Abir, Wahid Mohammad Mahfuz, Syed Tanvir, Serajush Salekin, Saheda Reza Antora, Farha, Mehedi Hasan, Habibur Rahman Habib, Sontus Chandra Anik, Md. Zahedul Hossain, Labisa Reza, Foysal Ahmed, Md Solaman Sarif, Md. Rahimul Islam, Abu Sayeed Khan, Hasin Ishrak, Mim Ahmed Joy, Arman, Tanvir Rahman, Md.Jahid Hassan, Emon Ahmed, TIS Salehin, Md Tanvir Hossain, Sajedul Islam, Dibbendu Kumar Sarkar, Masum Billah Musa, Maruf Rahman and Mariya Akter.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Find Toolbar and Search suggestions features.

– bugs verified: 925275, 1426094, 1430391, 1228111, 1430773, 1115976, 989642, 1436110, 1420601, 1426920, 1436876, 1430143, 1429974, 1338497, 1435838, 1038695

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!