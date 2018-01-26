Firefox 59 Beta 6 Testday, February 2nd

Greetings Mozillians!

We are happy to let you know that Friday, February 2nd, we are organizing Firefox 59 Beta 6 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on Form autofill V2 and Firefox address bar search suggestions.

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!