Firefox DevEdition 58 Beta 12 Testday Results

Hello everyone,

Last Friday – December 22nd – we held a Testday event, for Firefox DevEdition 58 Beta 12.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place!

From India team: Surentharan R.A, Fahima Zulfath A, M.G.Sudarshan, Amit Kumar Singh, Aditya Anand,Aishwarya Narasimhan, Baranitharan,Mohammed Adam,Sriram.B,Abhishek,Terry john paul,Aravind Arul,Nagarajan Rajamanickam,Bharathvaj,Karthikeyan Sethumadhavan,Andal_Narasimhan,Sudarshan Seshadri,Krishnaveni.B ,Kishore Kumar.

Other great mozillians:

Gabriela Montagu.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Graphics and Web Compatibility;

– 3 bugs verified: 1387141, 1188859, 1403998.

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!