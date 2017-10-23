Firefox 57 Beta 12, October 27th

Hello Mozillians!

We are happy to let you know that Friday, October 27th, we are organizing Firefox 57 Beta 12 Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on Video Compatibility and the following new features: Photon Onboarding Tour Notifications & Tour, Photon Structure and Date Time Input Types.

Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad.

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!