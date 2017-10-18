Firefox 57 Beta 8 Testday Results

Hello everyone,

As you may already know, last Friday – October 13th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 57 Beta 8.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Surentharan R.A and Suren.

Thank you India community: Surentharan R.A and K. Bhuvana Meenakshi.

Thank you Bangladesh community: Huque Nayeem, Tanvir Rahman, Humayra Khanum, Saheda Reza Antora, Maruf Rahman, Md. Almas Hossain, Syed Nayeem Roman, Ratul Islam Mizanur Rahman, Sontus Chandra Anik, Sajedul Islam, Sahara Samia Sam and Md. Rahimul islam.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Activity Stream, Photon Structure and Photon Onboarding Tour Notifications & Tour Overlay 57 features;

– several bugs were verified: 1399963, 1396205, 1404286, 1395332 and 1404651

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!