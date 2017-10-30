Firefox 57 Beta 12 Testday Results

As you may already know, last Friday – October 27th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 57 Beta 12.

Thank you Iryna Thompson for helping us make Mozilla a better place.

From India team: Surentharan R.A, Suren, and Fahima Zulfath A.

From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Tanvir Rahman, Maruf Rahman, Saheda Reza Antora, Iftekher Alam, Ali Sarif, Sajedul Islam, Sontus Chandra Anik, Mizanur Rahman Rony, Mohammad Kamrul Hasan Sakib and Ratul Islam.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Video compatibility, Photon Onboarding Tour Notifications & Tour, Photon Structure and Date Time Input Types features.

– 3 bugs verified: 1400615, 1377128, 1402287.

– 1 new bug filed: 1409795.

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!