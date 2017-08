Firefox 56 Beta 4 Testday Results

As you may already know, last Friday – August 18th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 56 Beta 4.

Thank you Iryna Thompson for helping us make Mozilla a better place.

From India team: Fahima Zulfath A, Surentharan R.A, subash.M, Ponmurugesh.M, R.KRITHIKA SOWBARNIKA.

From Bangladesh team: Hossain Al Ikram, Maruf Rahman, Azmina Akter Papeya, Rahat Anwar, Saddam Hossain, Anika Alam, Iftekher Alam, Sajedul Islam, Tanjina Tonny, Kazi Nuzhat Tasnem, Tanvir Mazharul, Taseenul Hoque Bappi, Sontus Chandra Anik, Md. Rahimul Islam, Nafis Fuad, Saheda Reza Antora.

Results:

– several test cases executed for Media Block Autoplay, Preferences Search [Photon] and Photon Preference reorg V2 features;

– 3 bugs verified: 1374972, 1387273 and 1375883.

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!