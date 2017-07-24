Firefox Developer Edition 55 Beta 11 Testday Results

Hello!

As you may already know, last Friday – July 21st – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox Developer Edition 55 Beta 11.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place – Ilse Macias, Athira Appu, Iryna Thompson.

From India team: Fahima Zulfath A, Nagarajan .R, AbiramiSD, Baranitharaan, Bharathvaj, Surentharan.R.A, R.Krithika Sowbarnika, M.ponmurugesh.

From Bangladesh team: Maruf Rahman, Sajib Hawee, Towkir Ahmed, Iftekher Alam, Tanvir Rahman, Md. Raihan Ali, Sazzad Ehan, Tanvir Mazharul, Md Maruf Hasan Hridoy, Saheda Reza Antora, Anika Alam Raha, Taseenul Hoque Bappi.

Results:

– several test cases executed for the Screenshots, Simplify Page and Shutdown Video Decoder features;

– 7 new logged bugs: 1383397, 1383403, 1383410, 1383102, 1383021, #3196, #3177

– 3 bugs verified: 1061823, 1357915, 1381692

Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!