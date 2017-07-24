Firefox Developer Edition 55 Beta 11 Testday Results

Hello!
As you may already know, last Friday – July 21st – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox Developer Edition 55 Beta 11.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place – Ilse Macias, Athira Appu, Iryna Thompson.
From India team: Fahima Zulfath A, Nagarajan .R, AbiramiSD, Baranitharaan, Bharathvaj, Surentharan.R.A, R.Krithika Sowbarnika, M.ponmurugesh.
From Bangladesh team: Maruf Rahman, Sajib Hawee, Towkir Ahmed, Iftekher Alam,Tanvir Mazharul, Md Maruf Hasan Hridoy, Saheda Reza Antora, Anika Alam Raha, Taseenul Hoque Bappi.
– several test cases executed for the Screenshots, Simplify Page and Shutdown Video Decoder features;
– 7 new logged bugs: 1383397, 1383403, 1383410, 1383102, 1383021, #3196, #3177
– 3 bugs verified: 1061823, 1357915, 1381692
Thanks for another successful testday! 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
