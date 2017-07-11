Firefox 55 Beta 7 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!

As you may already know, last Friday – July 7th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 55.0b7.

Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place – Gabriela, Athira Appu, Surentharan.R.A.

From India team: Surentharan.R.A, Fahima Zulfath A, Kaviya D, Baranitharaan, Nagarajan .R, Terry John Paul.P, Vinothini.K , ponmurugesh.M, Haritha K Sankari.

From Bangladesh team: Nazir Ahmed Sabbir, Maruf Rahman, Md.Tarikul Islam Oashi, Sajal Ahmed, Tanvir Rahman, Sajedul Islam, Jakaria Muhammed Jakir, Md. Harun-Or-Rashid sajjad, Iftekher Alam, Md. Almas Hossain, Md.Rahatul Islam, Jobayer Ahmed Mickey, Humayra Khanum, Anika Alam, Md.Majedul islam, Md. Mafidul Islam Porag, Farhadur Raja Fahim,

Azad Mohammad, Mahadi Hasan Munna, Sayed Ibn Masud.

– several test cases executed for the Shutdown Video Decoder and Customization features;

– 4 bugs verified: 1359681, 1367338, 1367627, 1370645.

Thanks for another successful testday 🙂

We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!