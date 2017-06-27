Firefox 55 Beta 4 Testday Results

Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, last Friday – June 23rd – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 55.0b4.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place – Tiziana Sellitto, Gabriela (gaby2300) and Avinash Sharma.
From India team: Surentharan.R.A, Fahima Zulfath, Vinothini.K, Rohit R, Sriram B, Baranitharan, terryjohn, P Avinash Sharma, AbiramiSD.
Results:
– several test cases executed for the Screenshots and Simplify page features.
– 6 bugs verified: 1357964, 1370746, 1367767, 1355324, 1365638, 1361986
– 1 new bug filed: 1376184
Thanks for another successful testday 🙂
We hope to see you all in our next events, all the details will be posted on QMO!
