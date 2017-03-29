Firefox 53 Beta 8 Testday, March 31st

Hello Mozillians,
We are happy to announce that Friday, March 31st, we are organizing Firefox 53 Beta 8 Testday. We will be focusing our testing on Compact Themes, Audio Compatibility and Video Compatibility. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad .
No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.
Join us and help us make Firefox better!
See you on Friday!
