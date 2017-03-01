Firefox 53.0 Aurora Testday, March 3rd

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to let you know that Friday, March 3rd, we are organizing Firefox 53.0 Aurora Testday. We’ll be focusing our testing on the following features: Implement support for WebM Alpha, Reader Mode Displays Estimated Reading Time and Quantum – Compositor Process for Windows. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad .

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!