Firefox 52 Beta 3 Testday, February 3rd

Hello Mozillians,

We are happy to announce that Friday, February 3rd, we are organizing Firefox 52 Beta 3 Testday. We will be focusing our testing on DTMF, Screen Sharing and <select> drop-down improvements features. Check out the detailed instructions via this etherpad .

No previous testing experience is required, so feel free to join us on #qa IRC channel where our moderators will offer you guidance and answer your questions.

Join us and help us make Firefox better!

See you on Friday!